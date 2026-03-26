Robert Lewandowski, Gianluigi Donnarumma and 11 of the biggest stars at risk of missing the 2026 World Cup

International football is at its best when it's all-or-nothing stakes. This week, we're in for a real treat. Europe's 16 play-off hopefuls will do battle for the final four UEFA spots on offer, while two further places will be decided in intercontinental match-ups.
Even with a record 48 teams competing at this summer's tournament, there will still be plenty of superstar names who will have to watch from home instead. So, who's at risk of sitting on the sofa rather than playing on the pitch? GOAL has you covered...