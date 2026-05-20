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Robert Lewandowski’s inspiring farewell message to Barcelona team-mates revealed as veteran Polish striker gets teary ahead of free transfer
A bold Champions League prediction
In an emotional address to the squad following their final training session before facing Real Betis, Lewandowski focused on the future of the club rather than his own departure. Despite failing to secure a European trophy during his four years in Catalunya, the striker is adamant that the current crop of players is destined for continental glory. According to CadenaSER, he told his team-mates: “You’re ready to win the Champions League.”
The veteran marksman was said to be in tears as he spoke, expressing immense pride in the legacy he leaves behind. After concluding his speech, every member of the first-team squad approached the Pole to offer an embrace. Club captain Ronald Araujo and manager Hansi Flick also took the floor to pay tribute to the departing number nine, whose professionalism has set the standard for the club's younger stars.
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Moving scenes at Camp Nou
The weekend's 3-1 victory over Real Betis served as the perfect stage for the striker's final bow in front of the Barca faithful. Flick ensured the legendary forward was given a solitary walk of honour in the 83rd minute, allowing the stadium to erupt one last time for a player who has become a focal point of their recent domestic dominance.
Following the final whistle, Lewandowski addressed the crowd alongside his family, stating: “For me, this is a very emotional and difficult day. When I arrived in Barcelona, I knew this club was huge, but your support has been incredible. From the very beginning, I felt at home here. I will never forget hearing you chant my name. Thanks to my teammates, the coaches and everyone who works at the club. It has been an honor to play for Barca. We have shared great moments during these four years. I’m very proud of everything we achieved. Today I say goodbye to this stadium, but Barca will always remain in my heart. Visca el Barca and Visca Catalunya.”
Team-mates and manager pay tribute to the departing Pole
The impact Lewandowski made on the younger generation in the locker room has been illustrated by a series of social media tributes. Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal shared a poignant Instagram message thanking his mentor, simply stating: "We’re going to miss you, legend." Frenkie de Jong also voiced his gratitude, noting that the striker had inspired many people both on and off the pitch throughout his tenure.
Flick, who has enjoyed a decorated relationship with the striker across two different clubs, echoed these sentiments. The former Bayern Munich boss praised him as a "true professional and a role model," admitting that the club faces an enormous task in finding a suitable replacement for a player who scored 119 goals in 192 appearances for the Blaugrana.
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A trophy-laden legacy in Catalonia
Lewandowski leaves Barcelona with an impressive trophy cabinet, having secured seven pieces of silverware during his stay. His haul includes three La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, and three Spanish Super Cups. Although he was 33 when he arrived from Bayern Munich, his physical conditioning allowed him to remain at the peak of his powers until his final weeks at the club.
While his next destination is yet to be officially confirmed, rumors continue to swirl regarding lucrative offers from the Saudi Pro League and interest from Major League Soccer. Regardless of where he finishes his career, his status as a modern Barcelona icon is secured, having led the club back to the summit of Spanish football during a period of significant institutional transition.