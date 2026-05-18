'We're going to miss you, legend' - Lamine Yamal and Frenkie de Jong share farewell messages to 'inspirational' Robert Lewandowski as Barcelona striker confirms summer move

Lewandowski announced to the Barcelona supporters at the weekend that he will be leaving the club when his contract expires at the end of the season, ending a successful four-year stint that saw him develop a special on-field partnership with Yamal.

The teenage sensation took to Instagram to express his gratitude to the man who has been his mentor and strike partner during his meteoric rise. He posted a simple yet poignant message: "We’re going to miss you, legend."











