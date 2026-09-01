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imago-sport-1080946288.jpgJan Huebner
Adhe Makayasa

Ritsu Doan makes shock transfer U-turn! Japan star rejects multi-million Al-Ittihad move to stay at Eintracht Frankfurt

Transfers
R. Doan
Eintracht Frankfurt
Bundesliga
Al Ittihad
Saudi Pro League

Eintracht Frankfurt winger Ritsu Doan has dramatically called off a €17 million transfer to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad. The 28-year-old Japan international rejected personal terms at the final hurdle and has returned to Germany, opting to continue his career in the Bundesliga.

  • Doan halts Saudi switch

    Doan has rejected a move to Al-Ittihad due to personal reasons, according to Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. The winger pulled the plug on the transfer just hours after Kickerreported that both clubs had agreed a €17 million fee. The 28-year-old Japan international is now heading back to Frankfurt instead of completing the switch.

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  • imago-sport-1080945748.jpgJan Huebner

    Financial motives spark negotiations

    Frankfurt had only opened the door to a sale to ease immediate financial pressures. The German club were ready to take a €4 million loss on the €21 million they paid SC Freiburg last year, but the deal ultimately fell through. Manager Adi Hutter had always wanted to keep the winger in his squad this season.

  • Winger targets German resurgence

    Doan remains under contract until June 2030 and is determined to rediscover his best form in Germany. The 2025-26 campaign proved challenging as he struggled to replicate his Freiburg output, despite registering five goals and five assists in 31 Bundesliga outings. His decision to stay preserves Frankfurt's attacking depth without the need for a late replacement.

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  • imago-sport-1080924274.jpgJan Huebner

    Bundesliga return on horizon

    Having sat out Frankfurt's 3-3 draw at Union Berlin on the opening weekend, the wide man is back in contention. Hutter's side now turn their focus to Sunday's home clash against Augsburg. The player's availability provides the manager with an immediate attacking boost ahead of the fixture.

Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Bundesliga
Eintracht Frankfurt crest
Eintracht Frankfurt
SGE
Augsburg crest
Augsburg
FCA