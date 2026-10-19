'All going well' - Rio Ngumoha breaks silence after Arsenal transfer rumours as Liverpool starlet delivers contract update

Speaking after Liverpool’s recent comeback victory over Brentford, the youngster brushed off distractions when questioned about his future. "To be fair, that is all with my agent now," he told reporters at the Gtech Community Stadium. "I think it is all going well. I am not too sure. I just let my football do the talking at the end of the day.

"I enjoy playing, and all of that stuff is in the back of my mind really. I just play for the club, and hopefully I can carry on doing well."

Addressing the heavy rotation required in a top-tier squad, he displayed remarkable maturity. "Whether I start or come off the bench, I have the same mentality," the Chelsea academy graduate added. "I know the club are just trying to look after me. We have some of the best attackers in the world, so competing for places is not easy.

"It is all about healthy competition and we all just want to make the team win at the end of the day. So whatever minutes we get, we can’t be sulking, we just have to go out and show what we can do."



