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'All going well' - Rio Ngumoha breaks silence after Arsenal transfer rumours as Liverpool starlet delivers contract update
Rising star addresses Anfield future
The teenager broke onto the scene in January 2025, making history as the Reds' youngest-ever FA Cup debutant during a comprehensive victory over Accrington Stanley. Since then, Ngumoha has cemented his status as a vital first-team regular on Merseyside. Under the guidance of head coach Andoni Iraola, the forward has already featured in five of Liverpool’s first seven league fixtures this term, alongside three cup starts against Atletico Madrid, LASK, and Tottenham.
However, his rapid ascent has inevitably attracted high-profile admirers. Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig closely monitored his situation over the summer, though Liverpool firmly blocked any potential exit ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. More recently, reports have suggested that Arsenal are actively scouting the attacker as they look to bolster their offensive ranks.
Despite the mounting external noise, the highly-rated winger is tied to Anfield until June 2028. Rather than entertaining thoughts of a transfer, Ngumoha appears entirely focused on his current trajectory with the Reds.
- Getty Images Sport
Contract talks left to the agent
Speaking after Liverpool’s recent comeback victory over Brentford, the youngster brushed off distractions when questioned about his future. "To be fair, that is all with my agent now," he told reporters at the Gtech Community Stadium. "I think it is all going well. I am not too sure. I just let my football do the talking at the end of the day.
"I enjoy playing, and all of that stuff is in the back of my mind really. I just play for the club, and hopefully I can carry on doing well."
Addressing the heavy rotation required in a top-tier squad, he displayed remarkable maturity. "Whether I start or come off the bench, I have the same mentality," the Chelsea academy graduate added. "I know the club are just trying to look after me. We have some of the best attackers in the world, so competing for places is not easy.
"It is all about healthy competition and we all just want to make the team win at the end of the day. So whatever minutes we get, we can’t be sulking, we just have to go out and show what we can do."
Embracing a new tactical challenge
Following Mohamed Salah's departure and the summer signings of Bradley Barcola and Victor Munoz, Ngumoha has been tasked with transitioning from the left flank to the right. "I am enjoying the challenge and to be able to play off both sides is important," he explained. "Do I have a favourite position? No, not anymore.
"I am getting to grips with the right wing now, and I am liking it. It gives me a bit more unpredictability. I have been working hard on the training pitch.
"Andoni wants me to take on players in one-vs-one duels. He wants me to be threatening. Off the ball, he wants me to help the team however I can. I am enjoying working with him and enjoying improving."
This tactical shift was further refined during his recent international call-up to Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the Nations League. "I went away with England, and I was playing on the right, so I learned a lot there as well," the teenager noted. "Watching the likes of Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka. I took on board some of the stuff they told me, and it’s really helpful."
- Getty Images Sport
Cementing his place on Merseyside
With a secure contract and an increasingly prominent role under Iraola, Ngumoha's immediate future is firmly anchored at Anfield. His successful adaptation to the right wing provides Liverpool with crucial tactical flexibility following a summer of significant attacking reshuffles.
As the domestic and European schedules intensify, the teenager's ability to seamlessly rotate and impact matches will be vital. By maintaining his current form and continuing to absorb lessons from both his club manager and senior international peers, Ngumoha is well-positioned to keep suitors like Arsenal at arm's length while establishing himself as a cornerstone of Liverpool's new era.
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