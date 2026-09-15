Arsenal are keeping tabs on a Liverpool prospect, according to a press report, in anticipation of a possible departure from Anfield in the coming period.

Winger Rio Ngumoha is the player on their radar, ESPN report. The Gunners are watching how his situation develops, particularly if the youngster fails to earn enough opportunity to prove himself and feature regularly with the first team. That could push him to consider a fresh start away from Merseyside.

Ngumoha joined Liverpool from Chelsea's academy in September 2024, having been regarded as one of the most prominent rising talents in English football. He made his first-team debut in January 2025.

Liverpool are working to secure the player's future, with Ngumoha preparing to sign a new contract. Yet the continuation of talks does not necessarily guarantee he will get the game time he is looking for with the first team.

Arsenal's interest reflects the London club's desire to track the most prominent young talents in the English market. Ngumoha sits among the players they could move for should he decide to look for a bigger opportunity to play.

They are not alone. Bayern Munich are also keen, the report indicated, which could open the door to strong competition for the player should he decide to leave Liverpool in the future.

Liverpool's stance remains the most important factor in the player's future. The club are holding on to his services and pushing to tie him down to a new deal, but how much he features for the first team in the coming period will be decisive in determining his next step.

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