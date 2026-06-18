AFP
Rio Ferdinand picks out England's 'only genuinely world-class player' after thrilling World Cup win over Croatia
Ferdinand identifies England's singular superstar
Despite a squad packed with Premier League winners and Champions League finalists, Ferdinand believes that only captain Harry Kane has reached the pinnacle of the game. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former England defender was clinical in his appraisal of the talent currently at Tuchel’s disposal as they hunt for World Cup glory.
"Harry Kane is our only genuinely world-class player right now," six-time Premier League winner and former England international Ferdinand said. "There’s others teetering around it but he’s the absolutely world-class player in the squad. If you’re looking at players who sit right at the top table and are there comfortably? He is that for England."
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Kane leads the charge in Group L thriller
England made a hugely promising start to their World Cup campaign, beating Croatia 4-2 on Wednesday night to take control of Group L. Kane was instrumental in the victory, netting a first-half brace that took him level with Gary Lineker as the nation’s leading goalscorer in World Cup finals. Although goals from Marin Baturina and Petar Musa kept Croatia in the hunt at half-time, England's quality eventually told.
Following a dominant second-half performance, England comfortably secured a winning start to their World Cup campaign courtesy of strikes from Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford. This opening victory places the Three Lions in a strong position ahead of their upcoming group fixtures against Ghana and Panama, as they aim to lock down a spot in the tournament's knockout rounds.
Lineker and Shearer pay tribute to record-breaker
Ferdinand wasn't the only former international to heap praise on the Bayern Munich striker. Lineker, who now shares the World Cup scoring record with Kane, was glowing in his assessment of the 32-year-old’s contribution to the national team. Lineker described the former Tottenham man as the finest forward ever to pull on the England shirt.
"Welcome to the double-figures club," Lineker said on The Rest is Football podcast. "It’s great - I mean, it may have taken him a World Cup more. In all seriousness, Harry Kane is, I think, the greatest English striker we’ve ever had. I genuinely think that now. I’m absolutely delighted that Kane equalled my record. His all-round game is, for me, what separates him from all the others."
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The debate over England's elite talent
Alan Shearer echoed Lineker's sentiments, noting that Kane’s hunger for goals remains undiminished even as he faces competition from the world's best. "Harry Kane has seen [Lionel] Messi, [Kylian] Mbappe and [Erling] Haaland all come on straight away and get the goals," Shearer added. "It’s only a matter of time before he breaks your record."
While Ferdinand insists Kane stands alone, others may point to Declan Rice or Bellingham as contenders for the world-class tag. Rice arrived at the tournament following a stellar season where he helped Arsenal to a Premier League title and a Champions League final, while Bellingham has become a focal point for Real Madrid. However, for Ferdinand, the consistency and longevity of Kane remain the benchmark for the "top table" of global football.
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