Manchester United legend Ferdinand wasted little time in reacting to the landmark verdict, as former Premier League stars spoke out after Manchester City were found guilty of all but one of the 115 financial misconduct chargesRio Ferdinand and Jose Enrique want Manchester United and Liverpool awarded Premier League titles after Manchester City were found guilty of financial breaches..

Taking to social media platform X, Ferdinand made his feelings clear regarding the potential redistribution of silverware, having played a key role when United finished runners-up to City in the dramatics of the 2011-12 Premier League season. The retired defender expressed his desire to see his medal count increased following the official ruling on City's financial conduct during that era, writing: 'Another premier league medal to be added to the cabinet.'







