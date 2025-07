Italian club Roma plan to use Everton to sign Brazilian wing-back Wesley from Flamengo, with both clubs owned by American owner Dan Friedkin.

Roma to use Everton to buy Wesley due to shared owner

Toffees could sign full-back for €30m and loan him to Roma

Face competition from Juventus for the signing