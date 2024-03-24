Revealed: New York Red Bulls found legal loophole to hand Julian Hall first home MLS appearance of the season as 15-year-old wonderkid makes late cameo in 4-0 demolition of Lionel Messi-less Inter Miami
The New York Red Bulls gave 15-year-old Julian Hall a cameo against Inter Miami after finding a legal loophole allowing him to play.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Hall came on as a substitute
- NYRB won 4-0 against Lionel Messi-less Miami
- Lewis Morgan scored a hat-trick