Revealed: Man Utd determined to force Marcus Rashford out of the club as part of ‘cultural reboot’ under Ruben Amorim & Sir Jim Ratcliffe - with January transfer 'ideal'
Manchester United are reportedly looking to force Marcus Rashford out of the club in a “cultural reboot”, with a January transfer considered “ideal”.
- Forward left out of derby squad
- Consistency has been lacking for some time
- Red Devils are now open to offers