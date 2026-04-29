Revealed: Glen Hoddle offered to take Tottenham reins alongside Ossie Ardiles before Roberto De Zerbi's arrival as new head coach

Hoddle has opened up about his attempt to return to the dugout to save his beloved club from the drop. Following a humiliating 3-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest in late March, a result that left the club teetering on the brink of disaster, Hoddle and Ardiles reached out to the hierarchy to offer their services.

The defeat to Forest proved to be the final straw for Tudor, who was dismissed after winning just once in seven games. With the club facing the genuine prospect of a first relegation in 49 years, Hoddle felt that an injection of "Spurs DNA" was required to galvanise a fractured dressing room and an increasingly frustrated fanbase.