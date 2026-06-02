Retirement plan? Lionel Messi will ‘play as long as he wants’ as Argentina boss explains mindset that means South American GOAT ‘continues to be the best’

With an expanded tournament format approaching, questions have been raised about how Argentina plan to manage their most prized asset's playing time. Scaloni was quick to point out that any strategy involving the forward is based on mutual respect, rather than imposing strict physical limitations. The manager confirmed that every step is evaluated together, acknowledging the immense value the veteran brings even when not at 100 percent.

Scaloni explained: "Every decision we have made, we have discussed with him. It is useless for me to sit here and say that I decide: in his case, and I think it is deserved, I will always talk to him and ask him how he is, and we see if we reach an agreement. I think it has to be that way, because I repeat, he, even being on the pitch with a lot of difficulties, has given us a lot. So there are times when it is even better that he is in difficulty because of everything he generates."