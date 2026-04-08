Real Madrid youngster was banished from first team after Alvaro Arbeloa feud as coach forces academy hero to apologise to team-mates

Despite returning to normal training, Asencio was continuously omitted from squads, including the Madrid derby against Atletico on March 22. The manager views discipline as a collective matter and insisted the defender apologise to the entire group. During a pre-training huddle, the coach provided a platform, asking: "Does anyone have anything to say?"

Asencio initially kept his head down and remained silent, prolonging his exile. However, to quell growing social media rumours regarding his professionalism, the defender - who has made 30 appearances across all competitions this season, registering two goals and an assist - eventually addressed his teammates and apologised.