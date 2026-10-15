Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr demands La Liga referees protect standout players

Vinicius has voiced his concerns regarding the treatment of flair players in Spanish football, urging referees to do more to shield those who entertain the crowds. Speaking after a chaotic 4-3 Champions League win over Roma, the Brazilian pointed to his own disciplinary record as evidence of a systemic issue. He noted that despite being the target of frequent physical challenges, he often finds himself the one being penalised by officials.

"I’ve seen a statistic that says I’ve been fouled 500 times, resulting in five red cards and I don’t know how many yellows – and the yellows are always for Vini. I don’t get it. We have to defend players who stand out, like Lamine at Barcelona or Julián at Atletico," the winger stated, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo.