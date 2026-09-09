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Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois to skip Nations League campaign after showdown talks with Belgium boss Mark van Bommel
Courtois confirms Nations League absence
Courtois has officially confirmed that he will step away from international duties during the upcoming Nations League cycle. The veteran shot-stopper, who has been a mainstay for the Red Devils for over a decade, reached the decision following a face-to-face meeting with new Belgium head coach Mark van Bommel in Madrid. The discussion centered on Courtois' need for physical recovery and his desire to manage his workload as he enters the latter stages of his elite career at age 34.
Speaking about the definitive conclusion to their talks, Courtois was clear about his immediate future with the national side. "I have made the choice not to play the entire Nations League campaign with the Red Devils," Courtois told Het Laatste Nieuws. The goalkeeper further clarified that this includes the latter stages of the competition, adding: "Unless the national coach gets into trouble with injuries; then I can exceptionally be called up."
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Van Bommel issues starting spot warning
While the decision to skip the Nations League was initiated by Courtois as a way to find rest, it has come with a stern warning from his manager. Van Bommel flew to the Spanish capital specifically to address the situation but refused to offer Courtois any special treatment regarding his eventual return to the starting XI.
Courtois admitted that the conversation was blunt regarding his future prospects as the Belgian number one. "He replied that he cannot guarantee me a starting place then," Courtois revealed. "If the goalkeeper playing in the Nations League performs well, Van Bommel might continue with him. However, I want to fight for my place. I want to prove that I can be the first-choice keeper again."
Eyes on the European Championship
The Nations League fixtures against heavyweights like Italy and France will serve as a trial by fire for whoever steps into the breach. Despite the sabbatical, Courtois was eager to clarify that this is not a permanent retirement from the national team. He remains committed to helping Belgium reach the next major tournament and plans to return once the European Championship qualifying cycle begins.
The goalkeeper is aware that he will have to earn his way back into the team after his self-imposed break. "I am making myself available again for the European Championship qualifiers." Courtois noted.
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Real Madrid form remains elite
Despite the uncertainty surrounding his international future, Courtois continues to prove why he is considered one of the world's best at club level. His recent performance in the Champions League was a masterclass in goalkeeping, as he single-handedly kept Inter Milan at bay to secure a victory for Los Blancos. Even as he manages his body for the long haul, his reflexes and match-winning ability remain sharp.
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