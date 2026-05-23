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Official: David Alaba to leave Real Madrid
An era comes to a close
The curtain is coming down on Alaba’s highly successful stint with Real Madrid. Since arriving on a free transfer from Bayern Munich in 2021, the Austrian international has established himself as a modern great at the Bernabeu, securing nine trophies including two La Liga titles and two Champions League crowns. However, the club confirmed on Friday that his expiring deal will not be renewed, allowing him to seek a new challenge.
Madrid president Florentino Perez led the tributes to the departing star, highlighting his impact on the club's European heritage. “David Alaba has earned the affection of all Madrid fans for his dedication, his hard work, and for an iconic image on our journey toward the 14th European Cup, which symbolised the celebration of a victory and is now part of our club’s history,” Perez said. “Real Madrid will always be his home.”
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Struggles with injuries and squad depth
Despite his status, Alaba’s recent seasons have been severely hampered by fitness issues. His 2024-25 campaign was particularly difficult, as he only managed 14 appearances following a return from a devastating anterior cruciate ligament injury in January 2025. Further misfortune struck in April of that year when he suffered a meniscus tear, forcing him to miss the final stages of the domestic season and the Club World Cup. This season has followed a similar pattern, with the versatile defender restricted to just 15 appearances and four starts in La Liga. The rise of younger talents and the consistency of established stars have seen Alaba fall down the pecking order. Currently, Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao, Raul Asencio, and Dean Huijsen are all considered ahead of him in the defensive rotation as the club looks toward a younger future.
Alaba's next destination
Despite his recent injury record, Alaba remains a highly coveted asset on the market. His experience and versatility make him an attractive option for several European giants who can now sign him without a transfer fee. Italian giants AC Milan are said to be monitoring the 33-year-old's situation closely.
The race for his signature is not limited to Europe, however. Reports suggest that lucrative moves to MLS in the United States or the Saudi Pro League are also potential avenues for the Austria captain. Before deciding on his next domestic destination, Alaba will lead his country at this summer’s World Cup, having been named in Ralf Rangnick's final squad for the tournament.
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A summer of change at the Bernabeu
Alaba is not the only high-profile departure expected this summer as Real Madrid continues to refresh its squad. The defender follows in the footsteps of club captain Dani Carvajal, whose departure as a free agent has also been confirmed. This turnover represents a significant shift in the locker room, clearing space on the wage bill following the major investments in Alvaro Carreras and Huijsen last year.
The Austrian will be granted a final moment of recognition in front of the Madridistas this weekend. Real Madrid confirmed there will be a farewell ceremony at the Bernabeu before the final home match against Athletic Club. It serves as a final opportunity for the fans to thank a player who embodied the winning DNA of the club during one of their successful periods.