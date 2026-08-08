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Real Madrid forced into drastic midfield U-turn as Jose Mourinho finds creative solution to Rodri transfer failure
Madrid end midfield transfer search
Real Madrid have decided to close the door on signing a new midfielder during the current summer transfer window. Following their unsuccessful pursuit of Rodri, the Spanish giants will not make any further additions in the centre of the pitch. As per Fichajes, any future movement in the market is now entirely dependent on the potential sales of either Aurelien Tchouameni or Eduardo Camavinga.
The club hierarchy firmly believes the current squad possesses enough quality to compete at the highest level. Executives are confident that the midfield is already well covered. The arrival of Silva on a free transfer from Man City and the impressive pre-season evolution of Guler have convinced the board to halt their search.
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Mourinho forced into tactical rethink
This institutional decision prevents the arrival of a traditional defensive midfielder after the club failed to secure Rodri's signature. The firm stance against further midfield spending immediately forces the coaching staff to restructure player roles. According to the same report, Mourinho must now adapt his preferred 4-2-3-1 system ahead of their Liga opener.
Without the option of new reinforcements, the Portuguese coach plans to utilise Silva in a deeper playmaking role within a double pivot. Mourinho intends to take full advantage of the 31-year-old's vast experience to initiate attacks alongside Tchouameni. Consequently, Fede Valverde will likely be shifted to the right flank or drop to the bench following Yan Diomande's €125 million arrival.
Guler to take centre stage
In the attacking midfield zone, Mourinho envisions Guler as the primary creator tasked with delivering the final pass. The 21-year-old Turkish talent is set to take on a prominent role similar to the one Mesut Ozil enjoyed during the manager's previous spell in the capital.
He reportedly aims to seamlessly combine Guler's exceptional vision with Silva's relentless work rate to consistently feed Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham, and Kylian Mbappe. The club's leadership is fully convinced that these two technically gifted playmakers have the exact resources required to dictate the tempo of matches.
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Tactical experiments begin in training
Los Blancos will immediately put this newly designed tactical blueprint to the test. Mourinho is scheduled to experiment with Silva and Guler in the centre of the pitch during training sessions at Valdebebas. The coaching staff will closely monitor how the duo handles the immense responsibility of driving the team forward.
Unless a massive formal offer exceeding €80m arrives for Camavinga or Tchouameni before 15 August, the Spanish champions will officially consider their midfield roster closed for the year.
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