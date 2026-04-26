AFP
Real Madrid loanee Endrick not ruling out extended stay at Lyon
Champions League qualification the priority
Endrick has been a revelation since arriving at Lyon in January, rediscovering the spark that made him one of global football's most coveted talents.
Speaking with Canal+, the Brazilian expressed a deep affinity for his temporary home and a desire to see the club return to Europe's top table, while hinting he could be open to extending his stay.
"A chance that I stay if OL qualifies for the Champions League? In reality, I don't know," he said. "We started with a six-month loan but if I have to return to Real Madrid, I will return with pleasure. If I have to go elsewhere, I will go elsewhere. I really hope that we can qualify Lyon for the Champions League, that's where its place is."
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Productive loan spell in Ligue 1
The move to France has served as a necessary career reset for the 19-year-old, who faced limited opportunities at the Santiago Bernabeu earlier in the campaign.
His impact in Ligue 1 has been immediate, with the forward having already recorded 10 goal contributions in his first 13 Ligue 1 games for Lyon.
This resurgence follows a frustrating period where Endrick's playing time was restricted in Spain, leading to public concerns from his camp. His father, Douglas Sousa, had previously voiced his frustration, suggesting that the limited minutes in La Liga had effectively stalled the progression of the former Palmeiras starlet.
Tactical preferences and Madrid's dilemma
While his future remains the subject of intense speculation, Endrick is clear about how he wants to be deployed on the pitch. He has remained vocal about his desire to lead the attack as a traditional centre-forward rather than being pushed to the flanks.
"My favourite shirt is the number nine and playing centrally is where I feel the most comfortable, but I just want to play, no matter how," he recently noted. This preference could create a selection headache for Alvaro Arbeloa should the player return to a squad already stacked with elite attacking options.
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Uncertainty surrounds summer return
Real Madrid must now weigh whether to integrate the Brazilian back into their first-team setup or allow him to continue his development in an environment where he is a guaranteed starter.
Lyon's final league position will likely play a massive role in these negotiations, as the allure of Champions League football could tempt all parties into an extension.
With other European giants reportedly monitoring the situation, the upcoming transfer window will be a defining moment for Endrick. For now, the striker remains focused on finishing the season strongly in France before making a final decision on his future.