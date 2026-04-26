Real Madrid loanee Endrick not ruling out extended stay at Lyon

Endrick has been a revelation since arriving at Lyon in January, rediscovering the spark that made him one of global football's most coveted talents.

Speaking with Canal+, the Brazilian expressed a deep affinity for his temporary home and a desire to see the club return to Europe's top table, while hinting he could be open to extending his stay.

"A chance that I stay if OL qualifies for the Champions League? In reality, I don't know," he said. "We started with a six-month loan but if I have to return to Real Madrid, I will return with pleasure. If I have to go elsewhere, I will go elsewhere. I really hope that we can qualify Lyon for the Champions League, that's where its place is."



