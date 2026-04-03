Real Madrid inform Liverpool of Ibrahima Konate transfer plan ahead of contract expiry

Fabrizio Romano has told Caught Offside that Real Madrid have officially updated Liverpool on their position regarding a move for Konate.

While the Spanish giants have been heavily linked with the French defender, they actually informed the Premier League club a few months ago that they would not be actively pursuing a deal at that stage. However, the situation remains fluid as Los Blancos continue to scour the market for defensive reinforcements, particularly with David Alaba expected to move on at the end of the season.

Despite the lack of a formal approach recently, Los Blancos have been monitoring the situation closely, aware that the Frenchman could represent a significant addition to their backline. The lack of a concrete offer from Spain has given Liverpool some breathing room, though the threat of a late swoop remains if a breakthrough in contract talks is not reached soon.