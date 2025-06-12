'At Real Madrid we would have laughed' - Hansi Flick's strict Barcelona rules wouldn't go down well at Clasico rivals as Toni Kroos reveals 'different philosophies' between La Liga giants
Iconic former Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos reveals that Hansi Flick's disciplinarian approach at Barcelona wouldn't work well with their rivals.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Kroos compared Madrid and Barca's philosophies
- Highlighted Flick's strict disciplinary policies
- Admits the style would not work well at Madrid