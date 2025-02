This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP 'I make the decisions and he has to accept that' - Hansi Flick fires warning at Robert Lewandowski after Barcelona striker struggles to contain frustration LaLiga R. Lewandowski H. Flick Barcelona Robert Lewandowski is the latest to experience the authority of Hansi Flick the hard way, after expressing frustration at being subbed out early. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Flick warns Lewandowski

Told him to accept his calls

Polish striker unhappy with early substitution against Rayo Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match LaLiga LAS BAR Match preview