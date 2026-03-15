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Mohamed Saeed

Real Madrid handed Kylian Mbappe boost ahead of Champions League last 16 second leg vs Man City

Kylian Mbappe has handed Real Madrid a fitness boost after completing a normal training session with the rest of the first-team squad on Sunday. The forward has been working through a fitness programme to overcome a persistent knee problem that kept him out of recent domestic action, but his presence in Valdebebas suggests he is closing in on a return to first-team action.

  • Mbappe returns to group training

    According to Marca, the Frenchman completed the entire session alongside his team-mates, raising hope he could feature in midweek against Pep Guardiola's. Barring any late setbacks during the final preparations in Spain, Mbappe looks to be virtually guaranteed a seat on the plane to Manchester as Real look to secure their place in the quarter-finals.

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  • CarrerasCarreras

    Carreras nears return for Etihad trip

    Mbappe isn't the only player providing a selection boost for Alvaro Arbeloa. Carreras has also made significant strides in his recovery, completing part of the group session on Sunday. The coaching staff are optimistic about his availability, with the expectation that he will make the matchday roster for the showdown at the Etihad Stadium.

    The defender is scheduled to participate in a final training session on Monday afternoon on English soil. Should he come through that session unscathed, he provides Arbeloa with much-needed tactical flexibility against a Manchester City side known for its relentless offensive pressure under Pep Guardiola.

  • Defensive concerns remain for Los Blancos

    While the news in attack is positive, the injury crisis at the back continues to cause headaches for the coaching staff. Raul Asencio, who has been dealing with calf discomfort, remains a major doubt for the flight to Manchester and is unlikely to feature. Ferland Mendy has also been sidelined again with a muscle injury.

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  • Real Madrid CF v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 First LegGetty Images Sport

    Real Madrid favourites to progress

    Real Madrid will be favourites to progress after winning the first leg 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu. Arbeloa knows the job is still only half done but is looking forward to the return fixture, telling reporters: "That’s right. It won’t be easy, but I’m sure, as I always say, that it will be one of those Champions nights that we love so much. It will be wonderful.”

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