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'Real Madrid can't be compared to anyone!' - Jose Mourinho hits back at Barcelona comparisons as Blancos boss prepares for Atletico derby

J. Mourinho
Real Madrid
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid
LaLiga

Jose Mourinho has come out swinging against those comparing his Real Madrid side to a rampant Barcelona, insisting that the La Liga title race is a marathon rather than a sprint. The Portuguese tactician is preparing his squad for a high-stakes trip to the Metropolitano to face Atletico Madrid this Sunday.

  • Real Madrid trailing early pace-setters

    Real Madrid find themselves trailing bitter rivals Barcelona by three points in the early stages of the La Liga season. While the Catalan giants have plundered 31 goals in just seven matches - highlighted by a 7-2 demolition of Racing Santander on Wednesday - Madrid have endured a slightly more turbulent start to their domestic campaign.

    Mourinho's side have suffered one defeat, a narrow 1-0 loss to Real Betis, and have repeatedly relied on late drama to secure maximum points. This was evident during their recent clash with Elche, where they surrendered a 2-0 advantage before Carlos Espi snatched a 91st-minute winner to save their blushes.


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    Mourinho brushes off Barca form

    Despite Barcelona's blistering form, Mourinho refused to entertain discussions about their historic rivals. The Portuguese tactician insisted that his sole focus remains on fixing the ongoing tactical issues within his own dressing room.

    "Historically, culturally, Real Madrid can't be compared to anyone," Mourinho told reporters. "So I won't compare us to any team. I'll speak about us, our problems, and the things we have to improve. In the few months I've been here, I understand that it's more difficult all the time to hear something positive about Real Madrid."

    The veteran coach also pointed to his players' fighting spirit, particularly in tight fixtures. "In the three games where we've got to the final minutes needing to score, we finished with an effort - physical and psychological - and determination," he added. "Apart from quality, this team has strength as a group. It's a marathon. The league isn't always a straight motorway, without obstacles. But we'll be there."


  • Trusting the Bernabeu process

    Having only recently returned to the Bernabeu helm, Mourinho was quick to remind critics that his newly formed squad is still in a transitional phase. The team has notably struggled to maintain dominance over full 90-minute periods, a flaw painfully exposed by their defensive lapse against Elche.

    "This is a process," Mourinho explained. "If coaches train for two, three, four, five, or ten years, and they talk about a process and evolution, imagine when we've been together for just a few months."

    He also reserved praise for his Atletico counterpart Diego Simeone, reflecting on their long-standing rivalry on the touchline. "You say so many silly things in your career," he admitted regarding past comments. "Sometimes you're affected by the moment and sometimes it's strategic. But in the end, you respect, or you don't ... We're rivals again, but we're war comrades."


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  • Atletico de Madrid v CA Osasuna - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Metropolitano showdown awaits

    Real Madrid will look to keep the pressure on Barcelona when they make the short trip to the Metropolitano to face Atletico on Sunday. Navigating the fierce Madrid derby will be a stern test of their developing resilience and tactical discipline.

    Mourinho knows that avoiding further dropped points is vital to keeping pace in the Spanish top flight, especially as his squad continues to adapt to his rigorous demands in these crucial early months.

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Atletico Madrid
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