‘Real Madrid did a great job not signing Erling Haaland’ - Bold transfer shout explained by former Blancos star as heirs to Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo are named
Do Real Madrid want Haaland to be a Galactico?
La Liga giants Real, who are famed for their ‘Galacticos’ recruitment policy under president Florentino Perez, were heavily linked with free-scoring Haaland when exit doors opened up at Borussia Dortmund. No deal was done there as he opted to follow in the footsteps of his father Alf Inge by heading to England.
Interest in the Spanish capital is said to have been retained, with Haaland posting incredible numbers on the goal front for Premier League giants City. He is, however, now tied to a contract through to 2034.
Why Real Madrid were right to avoid Haaland
Real will forever be in the market for such talents, but they have helped to turn World Cup-winning Frenchman Mbappe into a fearsome No.9. They have that central striking berth filled, meaning that Haaland would prove to be more of a disruptive presence were he to make his way to Santiago Bernabeu.
That is the opinion of ex-Madrid playmaker Sneijder, with the Dutchman telling AdventureGamers.com: “I think Real Madrid did a great job by not signing Haaland. There was a moment where they still believed in putting Mbappe down the left with Haaland as the striker but I think the way now is much better because for me Mbappe has become a real striker.
“The way he takes up positions as a striker, it's very unique, and I believe he's much better now as a striker than from the left side so it doesn't make sense to sign Haaland anymore. That’s good news for Man City!”
Heirs to Messi & Ronaldo: Sneijder picks three names
Haaland and Mbappe are expected to compete for Ballon d’Or recognition on an annual basis as they star for City and Madrid respectively. Both have been in the running for that prize before, only to be left empty-handed.
Golden Balls are, however, becoming easier to obtain now that all-time greats Messi and Ronaldo have entered the latter stages of their record-shattering careers. That is leaving the door open for others to walk through, with Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele being named the best player on the planet in 2025.
Sneijder once formed part of that conversation, having helped Jose Mourinho’s Inter to Champions League glory in 2010, and added when asked to name those that will dominate the global scene for the next decade: “Once Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo retire then people will start talking more about Mbappe, Vinicius, Lamine Yamal like how we talk about Ronaldo and Messi now. It’s all about generations. When Diego Maradona quit, other players came through.
“In 100 years, people won’t talk about Mbappe, Vinicius or Yamal the same. There will be a new generation who has replaced them but when they retire, we will start talking about Mbappe, Yamal and Vinicius the same way we talk about Ronaldo and Messi.”
Yamal problem! Barcelona wonderkid takes centre stage
Mbappe and Haaland both made the top three in the Ballon d’Or vote of 2023, but were beaten to the ultimate prize by eight-time winner Messi - on the back of his World Cup triumph with Argentina. Neither has made the podium since, with Rodri and Dembele the last two names to have been added to a star-studded roll of honour.
Yamal could prove to be a problem for prolific forwards in Manchester and Madrid, with the Barcelona wonderkid finishing as the Ballon d’Or runner-up in 2025 at just 18 years of age. He is considered to boast the kind of potential that will allow him to emulate the feats of Messi and Ronaldo, meaning that Mbappe and Co will need to raise their game if further frustration is to be avoided when it comes to the most prestigious of individual honours.
