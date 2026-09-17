Kylian Mbappe warning sent! Diego Simeone exposes Real Madrid's terrifying weapon ahead of massive derby

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone has been forced to address the massive shift in intensity required as his side prepares for Sunday's high-stakes Madrid derby. Speaking during his official post-match press conference following the 4-0 win over Osasuna, the Argentine coach was directly asked about his team's competitiveness heading into a fixture of this magnitude. While acknowledging that his squad always strives to give their absolute best, Simeone emphasized that a derby brings a completely different level of demand.

"I always, I don't see it as competitive. Then the match will show how far we can give," Simeone stated when evaluating his squad's standing.