Do Real Madrid want Erling Haaland?! Los Blancos' stance on sensational transfer swoop for Man City striker revealed

He has become the fastest player to 100 Premier League goals, requiring just 111 games to hit that milestone, and has found the target on 149 occasions for City through 169 appearances.

Haaland’s stunning exploits in 2025-26 have also seen him fire Norway to the 2026 World Cup, with a first outing at FIFA’s flagship event since 1998 set to be taken in. An unstoppable force has 38 goals for club and country this season, from 28 games.

It is numbers such as that which make the powerful 25-year-old of obvious appeal to La Liga heavyweights Real. He has registered on their radar for some time and continues to generate talk of a move to the Bernabeu being made at some point.

City do, however, have their fearsome frontman tied to a long-term contract through to 2034. That would not part with his services without a fight. Those at the Etihad Stadium will be relieved to hear that their resolve is not about to be tested - at least not from Madrid.

