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Moataz Elgammal

Real Madrid agree to terminate star's contract with midfielder to snub Ajax for La Liga stay

Real Madrid
LaLiga
Transfers
D. Ceballos
Real Betis

Real Madrid have reportedly agreed to terminate Dani Ceballos' contract, allowing the 29-year-old midfielder to leave on a free transfer. While Ajax have shown strong interest in securing his signature, the Spanish player appears keen on an emotional return to his boyhood club, Real Betis, turning his back on his final year's salary to facilitate the much-anticipated move.

  • End of an era for Spanish midfielder in Madrid

    Real Madrid have reached an agreement with Ceballos for a free transfer departure this summer. The 29-year-old midfielder has frequently been linked with an exit since joining the club from Real Betis in 2017. Ceballos is reportedly willing to waive his salary for the final year of his contract, which allows him to depart the Spanish capital without a transfer fee. During his time with Los Blancos, he made 215 appearances and scored seven goals, helping the team secure three Champions League titles and two La Liga crowns. Although his departure seems imminent today, his highly decorated stint leaves a lasting legacy.


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    Ajax face tough competition from returning hero

    Ajax have shown genuine interest in acquiring the experienced playmaker, but reports indicate that his heart is set on Real Betis. The Seville-based club have been waiting for the official contract termination to secure his services. For Ceballos, a move back to Betis represents a homecoming. He progressed through their youth academy, making his professional debut there before moving to Madrid. He previously made 105 appearances and scored seven goals for his boyhood team. Local media suggest Betis are ready to strike as soon as his current deal is officially dissolved. The prospect of returning to his roots appears far more appealing than testing himself in the Dutch league.

  • Limited minutes and loan spells shaped his journey

    The Spanish international has struggled to secure consistent playing time in recent years. Last season, Ceballos played just 826 minutes across 23 total appearances, including 16 outings in La Liga and four in the Champions League. His tenure in Madrid also featured a notable loan spell where Arsenal have utilised his talents.

    He spent two seasons in the English Premier League, making 77 appearances and scoring two goals for the London side, whilst winning the FA Cup in 2020. Despite amassing an impressive trophy cabinet featuring 15 major honours with his parent club, the lack of regular starting opportunities ultimately proved decisive in his decision to seek a permanent exit.

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    What next for Ceballos?

    Betis are expected to officially announce the signing of Ceballos in the coming days once his contract dissolution is finalised. While Ajax have missed out on a lucrative opportunity, the midfielder will now focus on reviving his career in familiar surroundings. His wealth of elite experience will undoubtedly provide a massive boost to the Andalusian side's ambitions this season.