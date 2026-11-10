‘Only PSG can play without a striker’ - Arsenal get Champions League warning from William Gallas as Premier League title holders bid to make European history

Arteta will get plenty of opportunities in which to piece together a winning formula this season, with defending champions Arsenal already five points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

They did suffer a shock defeat to League Two outfit Fleetwood in the Carabao Cup, but will open another FA Cup campaign in 2027 and remain unbeaten through four European fixtures - with epic clashes against Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid fast approaching.

Asked if competing on multiple fronts will help to keep everyone in the Emirates camp happy, as the likes of Gyokeres push for more minutes, Gallas added: “Unfortunately, Arsenal are out of the Carabao Cup now and that can be a good competition to make players happy, to make players feel that they are part of the project, because we know at the beginning of the season, everybody is very excited to fight for their position.

“Slowly, slowly, when you are fighting, when you are training very hard, and then on the weekend you are not in the starting eleven or you are not on the list for the weekend, slowly, slowly your excitement starts to drop.

“This is especially true in the winter period of November and December and January, you suddenly as a player you are not the same. You go to training but not really with the same motivation because before you even set foot on the training ground, you almost know you won't be in the starting XI for the weekend or you won't be on the list. That is very difficult sometimes for the players.

“That's why they have to be really, really strong and Mikel Arteta, he knows how to communicate with his players, to keep their seasons alive.”