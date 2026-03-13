AFP
PSG set to wrap up raft of key contract extensions - including head coach Luis Enrique to end exit rumours
Le Parisien: Negotiations reaching final stages
According to Le Parisien, the club is moving swiftly to secure the futures of its most influential figures. Extensions for Fabian Ruiz, Bradley Barcola, and Luis Enrique are high on the agenda. While Ruiz's deal is reportedly finalised and Barcola's is nearing completion, a "sort of agreement in principle" has been reached with Luis Enrique. However, the situation remains different for Ousmane Dembele, as formal negotiations regarding his future have not yet commenced.
- Getty Images Sport
Enrique: The architect of European glory
Since his arrival, Luis Enrique has transformed PSG into a dominant continental force, securing back-to-back Ligue 1 titles and the club’s maiden Champions League trophy last season. To ward off interest from several Premier League clubs - including Manchester United, whose decision-makers reportedly admire the Spaniard - PSG officials are eager to extend his stay. Although his current deal runs until 2027, the club wants to tie him down until 2030, a desire strengthened by the recent 5-2 thrashing of Chelsea at the Parc des Princes.
Dembele’s future uncertain amid City links
While the club focuses on renewals, the future of reigning Ballon d'Or holder Dembele appears increasingly uncertain. Despite being a pivotal figure in last season’s Champions League triumph, reports from Diario Sport suggest his agent, Moussa Sissoko, recently met with Manchester City’s sporting director, Hugo Viana. With his contract set to expire in 2028 and extension talks failing to progress positively, the 28-year-old superstar is being loosely linked with a high-profile move to the Premier League giants.
- Getty Images Sport
Building a dynasty in the post-star era
These contract manoeuvres reflect PSG’s strategic shift towards stability and tactical continuity. Following the departure of several marquee names in recent years, the club is determined to reward Enrique’s leadership and secure the long-term commitment of young talents like Barcola. By finalising these deals, the European champions aim to extinguish any lingering uncertainty and provide their manager with the security needed to maintain their status at the pinnacle of world football.
Advertisement