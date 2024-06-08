Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid 2023-24Getty
Soham Mukherjee

Premier League or MLS? Antoine Griezmann has big decision to make as clubs line up to sign €15m Atletico Madrid star

Antoine GriezmannAtletico MadridLaLigaMajor League SoccerPremier League

Antoine Griezmann is on the threshold of making a decision about his future as Premier League and MLS clubs line up to sign the Atletico Madrid star.

  • Griezmann has contract with Atletico until 2026
  • Available for bargain €15m due to release clause
  • Frenchman insists he is happy in Spanish capital
