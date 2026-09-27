Portugal player ratings vs Norway: Joao Felix and Goncalo Ramos strike to secure vital victory in Oslo

Portugal displayed significant tactical resilience in Oslo, weathering a statistical storm to emerge with a 2-1 victory. Despite conceding 59% of possession and facing 20 shots from a high-pressing Norwegian side, the Selecao demonstrated the value of clinical execution over volume. The opening goal from Joao Felix provided a perfect platform, though the second half required a swift response after Norway's talisman levelled the scores.
The match was largely defined by Portugal's ability to absorb pressure, evidenced by a staggering 32 clearances and 22 interceptions. While Norway dominated the expected goals (xG) battle 2.88 to 0.87, Portugal's efficiency in front of goal proved decisive. The win leaves Portugal at the top of Group 4 with a maximum six points from two matches, underscoring their status as serious contenders in this season's Nations League campaign.