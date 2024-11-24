'Please play against us!' - Man City brutally trolled by San Marino super fan after breaking unwanted Pep Guardiola record in Tottenham defeat
Manchester City have been brutally trolled after five straight defeats, with a San Marino super fan sending a “please play us” message to the Etihad.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Blues suffered five straight defeats
- International minnows enjoying historic high
- Joked that they could beat Premier League champions