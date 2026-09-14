Reunited at last! Philippe Coutinho joins Neymar at Santos after signing deal until end of season

Santos have pulled off a major coup by securing the services of Coutinho, ensuring the 34-year-old midfielder will link up with his long-time friend and international colleague Neymar. The move marks a significant moment for Brazilian football, bringing together two of the country's most decorated modern talents who first honed their skills in the national youth ranks before featuring alongside each other on the world's biggest stage at the 2018 World Cup.

The transfer comes at a crucial time for Coutinho, who had been searching for a fresh start after a difficult period in his career. The playmaker had been without a club since parting ways with boyhood side Vasco da Gama, having announced his departure on social media in February after admitting he was 'mentally exhausted' and needed to take a 'step back'.