Is Pep Guardiola a threat to Thomas Tuchel? England legend Michael Owen gives two reasons why departed Man City boss won’t have his eye on Three Lions job

Despite still having one year left to run on his contract at the Etihad Stadium, Guardiola has decided to walk away from the dugout after 10 trophy-laden seasons on the blue half of Manchester. He is, as one of the most passionate managers in the business, looking forward to a period of rest and relaxation.

In contrast, another man that knows all about the stresses of working in the Premier League and Bundesliga - ex-Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager Tuchel - is readying himself for the busiest of summers.

Having been charged with the task of bringing 60 years of hurt to a close for England’s men’s national team, the 52-year-old is preparing to step under the brightest of spotlights in North America. He will do so having already been awarded a contract extension through Euro 2028.

That is some show of faith from the Football Association, but results will ultimately determine whether or not said terms are honoured. If England fall well short in their latest quest for elusive major honours, then questions will inevitably be asked of the man at the helm.