Pep Guardiola must stop his illogical referee rants after latest outburst - there is no Premier League conspiracy against free-spending Man City

While the coach was in an overall positive mood after City returned to winning ways following their harrowing defeats by Manchester United and Bodo/Glimt, his demeanour changed when asked about referee Farai Hallam's decision to not award his side a penalty for handball after being advised by VAR to review the play.

While Wolves' coach Rob Edwards praised him for showing "good character and strength to stick with his decision on the pitch", Guardiola implied that Hallam was trying to make a name for himself and cited the incident as the latest example of decisions going against City.

"I would love to have the players to fight against that, despite them [referees] nine years, six Premier Leagues what we have done," Guardiola said. It was the latest example of the City boss trying to create a siege mentality to rouse his players for the final few months of the season, which some believe might be his last.

But his depiction of City as the brave underdogs fighting against an establishment that is out to get them is fooling no one...