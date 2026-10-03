Pep Guardiola set for sensational Manchester City RETURN following guilty financial verdict

Guardiola is reportedly preparing a surprise appearance at the Etihad Stadium to demonstrate his absolute backing for Manchester City. The iconic coach stepped down as manager at the end of last season, handing the reins to Enzo Maresca, but remains deeply connected to the Etihad giants.

According to The Mirror, Guardiola intends to be in the stands when City host Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on October 14. The report claims that the Catalan tactician has informed senior executives that he wants to "be with his people" during this turbulent period.

City are reeling from an independent commission's decision to find them guilty of all charges regarding breaches of Premier League financial regulations between 2009 and 2018. Guardiola's remarkable legacy of 20 trophies in a decade is now under intense scrutiny, as his unprecedented success occurred during the investigated timeframe.



