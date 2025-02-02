Pep Guardiola issues bizarre response to Myles Lewis-Skelly copying Erling Haaland's celebration as Man City boss blasts 'fragile' players after 5-1 hammering at Arsenal
Pep Guardiola issued a bizarre response to Myles Lewis-Skelly copying Erling Haaland's celebration during Arsenal's 5-1 win over Manchester City.
- Pep reacts to Lewis-Skelly copying Haaland
- Also criticised his 'fragile' players
- Arsenal thrashed Man City 5-1