Paul Pogba provides update on Monaco future as Ligue 1 club prepares to activate Ansu Fati buy option

Speculation regarding his future has been rife during his absence, with Monaco CEO Thiago Scuro previously hinting that discussions about the player's status could take place this summer if his fitness did not improve. However, speaking after the match at the Stade Jean Bouin, the World Cup winner moved quickly to dismiss any talk of an early departure. “Am I already looking forward to next season? I am still here. From what I’ve heard, we’re together for the long run,” Pogba told reporters in the mixed zone.