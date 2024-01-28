Another strike partner for Paul Mullin? Wrexham plotting transfer swoop for Fleetwood striker Jack Marriott with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney set to end January window with a bangRitabrata BanerjeeGetty/GOALWrexhamLeague TwoTransfersWrexham are planning to end the January transfer window with a bang as they eye move for Fleetwood striker Jack Marriott.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowWrexham want Fleetwood star Marriott Want the striker on a permanent move in JanuaryYet to make new signings in the ongoing window