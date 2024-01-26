Wrexham’s transfer targets revealed - including one surprise position - as Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney aim for back-to-back promotions

Wrexham’s transfer targets revealed - including one surprise position - as Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney aim for back-to-back promotionsBrendan MaddenGetty ImagesWrexhamLeague TwoTransfersWith just under a week of the winter transfer window to go, Wrexham are still eyeing up additions to strengthen their promotion push.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowWrexham hope to add players in last week of windowCentral defence deemed a priority Transfer policy has potential League One future in mind