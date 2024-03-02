Paul Mullin is Wrexham's hat-trick hero! Red Dragons striker rediscovers his golden touch as Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's side blow away Accrington Stanley WrexhamLeague TwoWrexham vs Accrington StanleyAccrington Stanley

Paul Mullin scored an incredible first-half hat-trick as Wrexham romped to a 4-0 win over Accrington Stanley to boost their promotion hopes.