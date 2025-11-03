Paris Saint-Germain's French forward #10 Ousmane Dembele celebrates scoring Getty Images
Tom Hindle

PSG's Ousmane Dembele, Barcelona's Lamine Yamal highlight stacked FIFPRO Men's World 11 as Inter Miami's Lionel Messi misses out

The FIFPRO Men's World 11 was revealed Monday, with Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele highlighting the side, but there no place for Inter Miami's Lionel Messi for just the second time in nearly 20 years. Five players from PSG's Champions League winning team, including goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, were named to the squad, which is voted for by players.

  • 2025 FIFPRO Men's World 11FIFPRO

    A squad full of talent

    The 2025 squad is composed of some of the brightest talents in Europe, and features representatives from four of Europe's big five leagues:

    GoalkeeperGianluigi DonnarrumaPSG
    DefenderAchraf HakimiPSG
    DefenderVirgil Van DijkLiverpool
    DefenderNuno MendesPSG
    Midfielder VitinhaPSG
    MidfielderPedriBarcelona
    MidfielderJude BellinghamReal Madrid
    MidfielderCole PalmerChelsea
    ForwardLamine YamalBarcelona
    ForwardOusmane DembelePSG
    Forward Kylian MbappeReal Madrid
    • Advertisement
  • psg champions league(C)Getty images

    PSG lead the way

    The Parisians, unsurprisingly, lead the way, with five of the club's starting XI of the Champions League winning side honored. They might have had more, too. Centerback Marquinhos and midfielder Joao Neves were both nominated - but neither cracked the side.

    Winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was a surprise omission from the list of nominees, which was released in October. Barcelona and Real Madrid were next on the list, with two players apiece, voted in by their peers.

    Meanwhile, Lamine Yamal became the youngest-ever player named in the Men’s World 11, and Chelsea's Cole Palmer is one of six debutants.

    "Being part of the FIFPRO World 11 is obviously a great honor and to be voted by the other players is a nice feeling," said Palmer. "They know what it takes, obviously, to play the game at a high level, so to be voted by them is the best feeling."

  • Inter Miami CF v Nashville SC - 2025 MLS Cup PlayoffsGetty Images Sport

    No room for Lionel Messi

    The headline omission was Messi. The Argentine missed the 2024 squad, as well, after making it for 17 straight years. He figured to have an outside shot after being nominated and shortlisted this year, but was unable to crack the team.

  • FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-CRYSTAL PALACEAFP

    Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah among high profile omissions

    Other absentees were perhaps more surprising. Mohamed Salah wasn't included in the World 11, despite leading the Premier League in both goals and assists - and also leading Liverpool to the title.

    Cristiano Ronaldo received a nomination, but was not in the team. Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander Arnold and Raphinha - despite being considered a Ballon d'Or candidate for much of the season - also missed out. 