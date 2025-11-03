PSG's Ousmane Dembele, Barcelona's Lamine Yamal highlight stacked FIFPRO Men's World 11 as Inter Miami's Lionel Messi misses out

The Parisians, unsurprisingly, lead the way, with five of the club's starting XI of the Champions League winning side honored. They might have had more, too. Centerback Marquinhos and midfielder Joao Neves were both nominated - but neither cracked the side.

Winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was a surprise omission from the list of nominees, which was released in October. Barcelona and Real Madrid were next on the list, with two players apiece, voted in by their peers.

Meanwhile, Lamine Yamal became the youngest-ever player named in the Men’s World 11, and Chelsea's Cole Palmer is one of six debutants.

"Being part of the FIFPRO World 11 is obviously a great honor and to be voted by the other players is a nice feeling," said Palmer. "They know what it takes, obviously, to play the game at a high level, so to be voted by them is the best feeling."