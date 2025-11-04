Ousmane Dembele injured again! Ballon d'Or winner forced off early in PSG's clash with Bayern Munich as bad fortune continues

PSG manager Luis Enrique had tried to ease fears before the Bayern clash, insisting that his star man was "fully fit".

He said: “There’s no risk, he’s fully fit. He’s completed all training sessions over the last two weeks and played the last two matches. His physical condition is improving.”

But within half an hour, that optimism crumbled. Dembele's sprint down the tunnel told its story of frustration and a player who knows his body all too well. It was his fourth appearance since recovering from the hamstring injury suffered while on international duty with France in September, but now there’s genuine concern that the Ballon d’Or winner faces yet another long spell on the sidelines.

Speaking to Canal+ after the match, Luis Enrique said: "I don't know. I think it has nothing to do with the previous injury. It's something new. We need to be very careful, we're looking to improve the players' condition."

With Dembele gone, PSG’s attacking spark dimmed. Bayern, ruthless as ever, wasted little time pressing their advantage. Diaz doubled his tally seven minutes later, punishing a disjointed PSG backline with a thunderous strike. However, just before half-time, Diaz launched into a reckless tackle on Hakimi, catching the Moroccan full-back’s ankle with a high, late challenge from behind. Hakimi screamed in agony, rolling on the turf as medics rushed in. Referee Maurizio Mariani initially showed a yellow card but was summoned to the monitor. After reviewing the tackle, the official had no choice but to brandish a straight red. He was carried off, tears streaming down his face, as team-mates gathered around him. The timing could not be worse with Hakimi expected to captain Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations next month on home soil. Now, it remains to be seen if the injury rules him out of the tournament, which will be a devastating blow for the country.