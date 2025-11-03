AFP
PSG dealt huge injury blow as Ousmane Dembele runs risk of missing Champions League clash with fellow trophy hopefuls Bayern Munich
'It hurts, it hurts so bad' - Dembele's worrying post-match comments
PSG's preparations for their crucial Champions League showdown with Bayern have been plunged into doubt amid conflicting reports over the fitness of Dembele.
The 28-year-old winger is considered a major doubt for Tuesday’s top-of-the-table clash at the Parc des Princes, according to a report from L’Equipe. The potential absence of their star forward is a significant blow for the French champions as they prepare to host a Bayern side that has won all 15 of its matches in all competitions this season.
Fears over Dembele’s fitness ignited in the immediate aftermath of PSG's last-gasp 1-0 Ligue 1 victory against OGC Nice on Saturday. The forward, who is being carefully managed after a recent hamstring injury, came off the bench for the final 15 minutes of the match.
However, as the team celebrated Goncalo Ramos’ 94th-minute winner, Ligue 1+ broadcast footage captured Dembele in conversation with teammate Achraf Hakimi, raising alarms about his physical condition.
The winger was heard complaining about his right hamstring, telling the Moroccan full-back: "It hurts, it hurts so bad."
Further footage from the incident revealed Dembele also stated: "I'm hurting in my hamstring... I'm hurting too much." This worrying sequence suggested a potential setback for the French international, sparking panic among the club's staff just days before their most important European fixture of the season so far.
PSG cautious amid attacking injury concerns
The club’s concern is amplified by an existing injury in their attacking department. According to L’Equipe, PSG have "no intention to risk another injury" after recently losing Desire Doue. The 20-year-old rising star sustained a "severe thigh tear" against Lorient and is reportedly set for several weeks on the sidelines, leaving him as PSG's only other confirmed absentee.
Dembélé himself is only just working his way back to full fitness. The winger sustained a hamstring injury while on international duty with France in September and has been slowly reintroduced by manager Luis Enrique.
The PSG boss has publicly urged patience with Dembele’s recovery. Speaking in a recent press conference, Enrique insisted the club needed to "stay calm" and closely monitor the player’s "sensations" to avoid a significant relapse. Dembélé has only started one match—against Lorient—since returning from that initial injury.
Dembele returns to training in positive twist
Despite the widespread panic following his post-match comments on Saturday, PSG received a significant boost on Monday morning as Dembele returned to full squad training.
According to a conflicting report from RMC Sport, the 2025 Ballon d’Or winner participated in the team’s final session at the Camp des Loges and "trained without apparent discomfort." Further reports added that the winger "showed no signs of injury" during the drills.
In a sign of the situation's importance, both club president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and sporting director Luis Campos were in attendance at the session to observe the squad's preparation and Dembele's condition firsthand.
While his participation in training suggests there is "little doubt about his availability" for the matchday squad, RMC Sport notes that his role in the game remains uncertain.
The outlet reports that "it remains to be seen whether Dembele will start on the bench or not." Given Enrique’s previous calls for caution and the player's limited starts since September, a place on the bench appears to be the most likely outcome.
The club's medical staff and Enrique will make a final decision on Tuesday, balancing the immense stakes of the match against the significant risk of re-injuring their most potent attacker for a longer period.
What next? Crucial showdown looms for perfect-record rivals
The anxiety over Dembele’s fitness comes ahead of a monumental Champions League Group Stage clash. Both PSG and Bayern Munich have dominated their group, each entering Matchday 4 with a perfect record of three wins from three matches and nine points apiece.
The two giants are separated only by goal difference, with PSG boasting a 13-3 record (+10) and Bayern a 12-2 record (+10). The encounter at the Parc des Princes will almost certainly decide which team tops the group and secures a more favourable draw in the knockout stages.
PSG are facing a Bayern side in blistering form under Vincent Kompany. The Bavarian club has not only won all three of its Champions League fixtures but is on a remarkable 15-game winning streak in all competitions this season. Enrique will be desperate to have a game-changer like Dembele available, even if only as an option from the bench, to help break down their formidable German opponents.
