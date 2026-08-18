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Moataz Elgammal

'Our greatest adventure is about to begin' - Tottenham star Conor Gallagher announces he is expecting first baby

C. Gallagher
Tottenham Hotspur
Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Conor Gallagher and his fiancee Aine May Kennedy have announced that they are expecting their first child together. The couple shared the heartwarming news of the pregnancy with followers on social media, prompting a massive wave of support and congratulations from several Spurs teammates, former clubs, and the wider football community.

  • Heartwarming announcement on social media

    Gallagher and Kennedy took to Instagram today to share their joyous personal update with the world. Kennedy posted a series of six beautiful photographs showing the couple standing together in a field, accompanied by their dog. In the images, she is seen holding a baby scan and clutching her growing baby bump. Accompanying the pictures, Kennedy wrote the caption: "Our greatest adventure is about to begin. Baby Gallagher, January 2027."

    The couple, who began dating in 2020 and got engaged during a holiday to Mallorca in June, were immediately flooded with messages of support from fans and friends across the footballing world following the heartwarming post.

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    Teammates and friends send congratulations

    The announcement quickly drew reactions from several notable figures within football. Tottenham teammates Mikey Moore, Pedro Porro, and Kevin Danso all left supportive comments under the post to congratulate Gallagher. Moore wrote: "Congratulations," alongside two blue hearts. Players from Gallagher's former clubs also chimed in, with Atletico Madrid defender David Hancko and former Crystal Palace winger Wayne Routledge expressing their joy.

    Additionally, partners of prominent England players offered their best wishes. Megan Pickford commented: "Congratulations beautiful lady," while Kate Kane wrote: "Congratulations!" The official Atletico Madrid account also sent a touching message, writing: "Congratulations, beautiful family," highlighting the strong relationships Gallagher has maintained since his departure from the Spanish side earlier this year.

  • Reflecting on a fresh start at Spurs

    On the pitch, Gallagher is preparing for his first full season at Tottenham after joining the club in January. Speaking recently about adapting to life under manager Roberto De Zerbi, Gallagher said: "It's a lot more enjoyable not being in the situation we were in last season. It's a fresh start, fresh players, fresh faces. A new way of playing and trying to get everyone on the same page to understand how we play and what the manager wants us to do." He added: "In pre-season, that's what it's all been about. Understanding the way we want to play so we're ready for the season."

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    What comes next for Gallagher?

    Gallagher will now balance his exciting personal preparations for fatherhood with his crucial professional commitments. As Tottenham finalize their pre-season tactics under De Zerbi, the midfielder is expected to play a key role in their upcoming Premier League campaign. Fans will be eagerly watching to see if his newfound off-pitch happiness translates into dominant performances when competitive fixtures begin.

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