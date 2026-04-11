Ollie Watkins reveals Michael Owen has told Aston Villa striker to play 'angry' to realise World Cup dream with England

Watkins has endured a challenging campaign despite scoring 12 goals across all competitions. The forward admitted the season has tested him mentally as he tries to maintain the standards he set after his heroics with England at Euro 2024.

"Throughout my career, this season has been the toughest," Watkins told the BBC after he scored a brace in Villa's 3-1 win over Bologna in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals. "I've done so well to get to where I am and I hit a new level scoring goals in Europe. You set that expectation."

"When I scored for England at the Euros (in the semi-final win over the Netherlands at Euro 2024) there were more eyes on me. This year I haven't been at the level I wanted to and learning to deal with that is hard."

"Football can always change. You can score three goals in a game and everyone says you're back in form. But this year has been difficult, not being at the level I want to be, even though I always have faith in my ability. I know I can get back to the level I reached in previous seasons."