'Don't be f*cking booing!' - Oasis jeered AGAIN by own fans as Liam Gallagher attempts on-stage tribute to watching Man City star Rodri Manchester City Rodri Premier League P. Foden Showbiz

Liam Gallagher was left saying “don’t be f*cking booing” after delivering a tribute to Manchester City star Rodri during Oasis’ latest sold-out gig.