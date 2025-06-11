Some of the most exciting young players on the planet are set to be on show in the U.S. this summer

The much-discussed Club World Cup is now just days away from getting underway in the United States, and while the competition will see established superstars such as Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi face off, it also offers the opportunity for some of the best young players on the planet to strut their stuff on the global stage.

It's not unusual for previously little-known teenagers to become a household names the world over thanks to their performances during a summer tournament, and while the Club World Cup isn't yet at the level of its international counterpart given the expanded format is only making its debut in 2025, there will still be plenty of eyes watching out for the next superstars of the game to emerge.

But who are those who need to be on your radar ahead of Saturday's kick-off in Miami? GOAL breaks down the top 10 NXGN-aged (born in 2006 or later) starlets to keep track of over the next month...