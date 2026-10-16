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Nottingham Forest manager Oliver Glasner provides crucial Morgan Gibbs-White injury update ahead of Arsenal clash
Gibbs-White injury concern for Forest
Glasner is carefully monitoring Gibbs-White's fitness before Arsenal visit the City Ground. Gibbs-White suffered the problem during a 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace last Sunday and has been unable to participate in full training since. Addressing the media on Friday, Glasner said: “Morgan Gibbs-White is doubtful. He couldn’t train the entire week with us, but it looks like he can join tomorrow’s session, and he had an individual session today with our rehab coaches.”
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Late fitness test for Gibbs-White
Nottingham Forest have a demanding schedule, and losing Gibbs-White would be a significant blow. Glasner provided further details on the timeline for a final decision regarding his squad selection.
“He suffered a minor muscle injury at Palace, so we have to see how he reacts today and how he deals with tomorrow’s session. Then I will take the final decision,” Glasner stated. He added: “It doesn’t seem too serious, so there is a chance he will be available.”
Other injury issues in the squad
Discussing the physical adjustments required after international breaks, Glasner noted: “In a long season, this is a situation that happens, especially when players are going away and playing for their countries for more than two weeks. It’s not to blame anybody; it’s just that every manager has a different style of training, which the body has to get used to, with a different load.”
Meanwhile, Nikola Milenkovic trained on Friday after several weeks out. However, Glasner confirmed: "Savona will still miss the game, and Igor as well."
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What happens next for Forest?
Nottingham Forest have a crucial Saturday training session where Gibbs-White and Milenkovic must prove their fitness. Following this final assessment, Glasner will name his squad to face Arsenal, hoping his returning players can help secure a vital Premier League result against the reigning champions.
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